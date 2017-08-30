'Muslim foster girl' to rejoin own family, rules judge

Christian girl reportedly placed with a Muslim family and encouraged to learn Arabic.

It was alleged that a young Christian girl was placed with a Muslim family Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

A young girl who was allegedly placed in the care of a Muslim foster family, despite being of a different faith, is set to rejoin her own family after a judge ruled she should be put in the care of a relative.

The decision, made at a private family court hearing in London, came after reports emerged claiming the Christian five-year-old had been placed with a Muslim family and encouraged to learn Arabic.

Despite legal restrictions on reporting the case, a number of newspaper reports have described the case as one in which a family of one faith tried to impose their traditions and values upon a child who had been raised with different beliefs.

Tower Hamlets council, who dealt with the girl's care placement, said there had been "inaccuracies" in reports and stated the family she was put with were mixed-race.

But following a new decision from Judge Khatun Sapnara on Tuesday the unnamed youngster will now leave her foster placement and move to live with a grandmother.

Following the ruling Tower Hamlets social service bosses defended the way they handled the girl's case and rejected claims that the family she was temporarily placed with did not speak English.

A council spokesman said: "Tower Hamlets Council has the welfare of children at the heart of what we do.

"The decision to choose foster carers for a child is based on a number of factors including cultural background and proximity to promote contact with the child's family and the child's school in order to give them as much stability as possible.

"We have always been working towards the child being looked after by a family member and we continue to do so."