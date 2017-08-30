  • STV
  • MySTV

'Muslim foster girl' to rejoin own family, rules judge

ITV

Christian girl reportedly placed with a Muslim family and encouraged to learn Arabic.

It was alleged that a young Christian girl was placed with a Muslim family
It was alleged that a young Christian girl was placed with a Muslim family Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

A young girl who was allegedly placed in the care of a Muslim foster family, despite being of a different faith, is set to rejoin her own family after a judge ruled she should be put in the care of a relative.

The decision, made at a private family court hearing in London, came after reports emerged claiming the Christian five-year-old had been placed with a Muslim family and encouraged to learn Arabic.

Despite legal restrictions on reporting the case, a number of newspaper reports have described the case as one in which a family of one faith tried to impose their traditions and values upon a child who had been raised with different beliefs.

Tower Hamlets council, who dealt with the girl's care placement, said there had been "inaccuracies" in reports and stated the family she was put with were mixed-race.

But following a new decision from Judge Khatun Sapnara on Tuesday the unnamed youngster will now leave her foster placement and move to live with a grandmother.

Following the ruling Tower Hamlets social service bosses defended the way they handled the girl's case and rejected claims that the family she was temporarily placed with did not speak English.

A council spokesman said: "Tower Hamlets Council has the welfare of children at the heart of what we do.

"The decision to choose foster carers for a child is based on a number of factors including cultural background and proximity to promote contact with the child's family and the child's school in order to give them as much stability as possible.

"We have always been working towards the child being looked after by a family member and we continue to do so."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.