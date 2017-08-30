Boy told he cannot be Disneyland princess for a day

Noah, three, from Devon is a huge fan of Frozen and particularly the character Elsa.

Noah loves dressing up as Princess Elsa. Hayley McLean-Glass/ sparklesandstretchmarks.com

A three-year-old boy was told he couldn't take part in a 'princess for a day' experience at Disneyland Paris - because he's not a girl.

Noah was "buzzing with excitement" when he learned the theme park offered the opportunity to dress up as princesses, including his favourite character Elsa from Frozen.

But the excitement was short-lived when the park told his mum boys could not join in.

Noah's mother Hayley McLean-Glass, said she was devastated when she tried to make a booking only to receive an email saying "at this time it is not possible to book princess for a day for a boy".

According to his mum Noah even sleeps in his Elsa dress. ITV News

Hayley, from Paignton, Devon, added the decision to exclude Noah based on his gender was particularly disappointing as he is such a Frozen superfan.

So much so he always dresses up as Princess Elsa at home, wearing his beloved dress "from the minute he gets up... until the minute he goes to bed".

She told ITV News: "I just think that it's unfair, I mean if there was an activity such as a pirate dress up or a Spider-Man event, little girls would be allowed to do it.

"If anyone told a little girl that she couldn't do that there would be absolute uproar, but I just don't understand why it's different for a boy."

In an open letter written on her blog 'sparkles and stretchmarks', Noah's mum also openly challenged Disney on the decision saying: "This isn't even a gay/straight debate...this is a child. Who wants to be just like his favourite character."

She added: "Please do explain to me what terrible awful fate may befall him if you indulge him in his desire to have his hair done, put on an Elsa dress and wear a bit of blusher for a photo? Because frankly, I am baffled."

ITV News have contacted Disneyland Paris but have yet to received a response.