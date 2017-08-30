  • STV
Princes William and Harry visit Diana memorial garden

ITV

Kensington Palace trip came on the eve of the 20th anniversary of their mother's death.

The brothers were seen together on the eve of the anniversary of their mother's death
The brothers were seen together on the eve of the anniversary of their mother's death AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Princes William and Harry have paid a poignant visit to a memorial garden dedicated to their mother on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death.

Braving the rain the two princes were seen walking through the garden in the grounds of Princess Diana's former Kensington Palace home as they remembered their mother nearly two decades after she died in a car crash.

William and Harry were accompanied by the Duchess of Cambridge as they sheltered under umbrellas as they toured the White Garden - a space which has been inspired by memories of Diana's life, style and image.

While in the sunken garden they also meet workers from the charities which their mother supported before she died as her charitable work was remembered.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped to chat with gardeners as they toured the gardens.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped to chat with gardeners as they toured the gardens. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
The White Garden at Kensington Palace has been dedicated to Princess Diana's memory.
The White Garden at Kensington Palace has been dedicated to Princess Diana's memory. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

After their tour of the memorial garden the two brothers also took the time to walk to the gates of Kensington Palace to stop and look at the floral tributes fans of their mother had left there in her memory.

In a sombre moment the princes then paused to read some of the messages left for Diana before walking over to the crowds and collecting their flowers to lay at the gates on their behalf.

Prince Harry was seen laying flowers at a tribute to his mother that had been created by fans at the Kensington Palace gates
Prince Harry was seen laying flowers at a tribute to his mother that had been created by fans at the Kensington Palace gates APTN
Prince William looked solemn as he read some of the messages left to his late mother.
Prince William looked solemn as he read some of the messages left to his late mother. APTN

Princes William and Harry were just 15 and 12 when their mother The Princess of Wales died on 31 August 1997 in Paris and only recently have they opened up about the personal anguish they experienced and the grief they still feel at her death.

