  • STV
  • MySTV

Tributes to Diana on 20th anniversary of her death

STV

The princess died following a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Memorial: Statue planned for Kensington Palace.
Memorial: Statue planned for Kensington Palace. Ian Waldie/Reuters

A statue of Princess Diana will be erected in the grounds of her former home to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

The princess died on August 31, 1997, when the car in which she was travelling crashed in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.

Dodi Fayed, son of Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, and driver Henri Paul also lost their lives in the crash.

Her sons, William and Harry, said the time is now appropriate to "recognise her positive impact" both at home and abroad with the monument at Kensington Palace.

The brothers said in January when the project was announced: "It has been 20 years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue.

"Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy."

The artwork at Kensington palace is just one of a number of tributes being made two decades after the Paris crash.

https://stv.tv/news/uk/1396718-princes-william-and-harry-visit-diana-memorial-garden-on-eve-of-the-20th-an/ | default

On Diana's birthday - July 1 - a private service to re-dedicate her grave was attended by her close relatives the Spencer family, William, Kate and Harry as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Meanwhile, the Diana Award - a charity established to promote the Princess's belief in the positive power of young people - is staging a year-long celebration of her qualities of "kindness, compassion and service".

William and Harry made their first joint appearance at an event run by the Diana Award when in May they presented the organisation's inaugural Legacy Award, which celebrates their mother's memory.

During the St James's Palace ceremony William said Diana still inspires "countless acts of compassion and bravery" as 20 young people from across the globe were recognised for their efforts creating positive social change in their communities.

On Wednesday, Diana's sons visited a memorial garden dedicated to their mother at Kensington Palace.

It is understood both plan to spend the anniversary of her death in private.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.