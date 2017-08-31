Tributes to Diana on 20th anniversary of her death

The princess died following a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

Memorial: Statue planned for Kensington Palace. Ian Waldie/Reuters

A statue of Princess Diana will be erected in the grounds of her former home to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

The princess died on August 31, 1997, when the car in which she was travelling crashed in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.

Dodi Fayed, son of Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, and driver Henri Paul also lost their lives in the crash.

Her sons, William and Harry, said the time is now appropriate to "recognise her positive impact" both at home and abroad with the monument at Kensington Palace.

The brothers said in January when the project was announced: "It has been 20 years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue.

"Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy."

The artwork at Kensington palace is just one of a number of tributes being made two decades after the Paris crash.

On Diana's birthday - July 1 - a private service to re-dedicate her grave was attended by her close relatives the Spencer family, William, Kate and Harry as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Meanwhile, the Diana Award - a charity established to promote the Princess's belief in the positive power of young people - is staging a year-long celebration of her qualities of "kindness, compassion and service".

William and Harry made their first joint appearance at an event run by the Diana Award when in May they presented the organisation's inaugural Legacy Award, which celebrates their mother's memory.

During the St James's Palace ceremony William said Diana still inspires "countless acts of compassion and bravery" as 20 young people from across the globe were recognised for their efforts creating positive social change in their communities.

On Wednesday, Diana's sons visited a memorial garden dedicated to their mother at Kensington Palace.

It is understood both plan to spend the anniversary of her death in private.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.