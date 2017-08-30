Instagram hackers access celebrities' contact details

Email addresses and phone numbers were obtained by the hackers who exploited a bug in Instagram API.

A number of high-profile Instagram users were targeted by hackers. PA

Instagram hackers gained access to a number of high-profile users' contact information by exploiting a bug in the system, it has been revealed.

The social network sent out an alert after a string of celebrities were successfully targeted.

Email addresses and phone numbers were obtained by the hackers who exploited a bug in an Instagram API.

No account passwords were accessed, however.

Instagram said that it had managed to fix the flaw "swiftly", and that it was carrying out a subsequent investigation.

In a statement on Wednesday, Instagram said: "Our main concern is for the safety of our community and, out of an abundance of caution, we are reaching out to all verified accounts.

"At this point we believe this effort was targeted at high-profile users.

"We encourage you to be extra vigilant about the security of your account and exercise caution if you encounter any suspicious activity such as unrecognized incoming calls, texts and emails."

Instagram encouraged its users to choose strong and unique passwords and ensure two-factor authentication was enabled.

