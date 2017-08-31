Man faces terror charge over Buckingham Palace attack

The 26-year-old is alleged to have driven at police then reached for a 4ft sword.

Three officers suffered minor injuries in an attack outside Buckingham Palace. PA

A man who was arrested near Buckingham Palace armed with a 4ft sword has been charged with a terror offence.

Mohiussunnath Choudhury, 26, was charged by Scotland Yard following last week's car attack on police near the royal residence.

Three officers suffered minor injuries in the incident after he allegedly drove a vehicle at them just after 8.30pm on Friday and then reached for the sword.

Choudhury, from Luton, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Thursday.

He faces the charge of engaging in the preparation to commit an act or acts of terrorism on Constitution Hill.