The Oval evacuated after crossbow bolt fired into ground

A 'metal-tipped arrow' was found during the Middlesex v Surrey cricket clash.

Middlesex Cricket/Twitter

A controlled evacuation is underway at the Oval cricket ground, police have said, after what appears to be a crossbow bolt was found on the pitch.

Play was suspended in the County Championship clash between Surrey and Middlesex after a "projectile" was fired into the ground, according to the competition's official Twitter feed.

One player said the object was a "metal-tipped arrow".

Middlesex County Cricket Club tweeted: "Play suspended at the Oval on advice of security. Players have left the field after a crossbow bolt landed on the square."

There were no reports of injuries.

A spokesman for Surrey said: "We were about to bowl the next ball and the arrow appeared two pitches to the side of the pitch we're playing on at the moment.

"The umpires took it out of the ground and got the players off as quickly as possible."

Police were called to the cricket ground at 4.35pm.

A statement from Scotland Yard said: "At this early stage it is believed that the object came from outside of the ground."

Police said they were keeping an "open mind" as to motive.

The match was stopped after the first ball of the 69th over, with Middlesex at 214 for seven in their second innings on the fourth and final day.