  • STV
  • MySTV

Jane Tomlinson: £10m raised since fundraiser's death

ITV

She travelled the world raising money for charity before dying of cancer 10 years ago.

More than £10 million was raised for charity in Jane Tomlinson's name.
More than £10 million was raised for charity in Jane Tomlinson's name. PA

More than £10 million has been raised for charity in the name of inspirational fundraiser Jane Tomlinson, her family have revealed.

Mrs Tomlinson's battle with her cancer has inspired people to raised £8.2 million since her death 10 years ago.

The mother-of-three amazed the world when she undertook a series of gruelling and unprecedented sporting challenges as she battled her incurable illness.

She traveled across the world raising money in several incredible shows feat.

Mrs Tomlinson died aged 43 in September 2007, seven years after she was told by doctors she had just months left to live.

Mrs Tomlinson undertook several gruelling challenges despite being ill.
Mrs Tomlinson undertook several gruelling challenges despite being ill. PA

Mrs Tomlinson, from Leeds, managed to raise £1.8 million for charity at the time of her death.

A decade on, her family have revealed that donations to the Jane Tomlinson Appeal now stand at more than £10 million.

Her husband, Mike, said his wife would have been "happy" with all that had been achieved.

The mother-of-three traveled across the world to raise money.
The mother-of-three traveled across the world to raise money. PA

"She raised a lot of money during her lifetime but, for everything that she went through, for all of her efforts and everything she endured, it never really seemed enough to me," he said.

"She did a TV interview not long before she died and the interviewer asked her if it had all been worth it. At the time she said 'no'.

"If she was still here, I'd like to think she would now say 'yes'."

Mrs Tomlinson completed marathons and ironmans after her diagnosis.
Mrs Tomlinson completed marathons and ironmans after her diagnosis. PA

Despite believing she had just months to live, Mrs Tomlinson spent the next seven years undertaking an increasingly unbelievable series of challenges - many during chemotherapy.

These included a Rome To Home cycle ride, the New York and London marathons, an ironman and her final adventure - a 4,200-mile ride across the USA.

She said she was determined to show that people with incurable cancer could still lead active and fulfilling lives.

The funds she raised paved the way for the first Leeds 10K charity road race, an event which grew into a series, including ten 10Ks, two half marathons, a marathon, a 10-mile run and a series of junior and family runs.

Mrs Tomlinson would be 'happy' with the news, her husband says.
Mrs Tomlinson would be 'happy' with the news, her husband says. PA

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.