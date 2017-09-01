Delivery driver sprayed with 'acid' in attack in London

The 21-year-old victim was attacked when he refused to give robber money.

The suspect was dressed in dark clothes and riding a hybrid bike. Met Police

A delivery driver suffered burns to his face after being sprayed with an acid like substance when he refused to give a thief money.

The victim was entering details in his sat-nav when a man on a bicycle approached his car window and demanded cash.

When he said he didn't have any he was sprayed in the face with a corrosive substance which smelled like ammonia.

The attacker got in through the passenger seat as the victim tried to wipe the substance off.

He then fled on his bike as the driver ran into the nearby takeaway in Dane Place, Bow, east London, and called police.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries which luckily are not life-changing.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday May 2 at around 6.20pm.

The suspect is described as a white youth wearing a a black hooded top, blue jeans, black shoes and a grey/green snood. He was riding a black hybrid bike.

Detective Constable Paul Clare, of Tower Hamlets CID, said: "This was a horrible assault on a takeaway delivery driver in the early evening. Witnesses were in the area and saw the assault.

"We are asking them to come forward and help us with our enquiries.