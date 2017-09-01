Wayne Rooney charged with drink-driving near his home

The Everton striker was pulled over by police in Cheshire on Thursday night.

Wayne Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of drinking-driving. PA

Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink-driving, Cheshire Police have said.

The Everton striker was stopped and arrested by police in Wilmslow in the early hours of Friday on Altrincham Road, near to his Cheshire home.

Rooney was later charged with driving while being over the prescribed limit.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on 18 September.

The 31-year-old was seen posing in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge, Cheshire earlier that day.

Mr McIver shared the photo on Instagram at around 10pm with the comment: "International Break #legend".

Last month the former England captain announced that he and his wife were expecting their fourth child. They are already parents of Kai, 7, Klay, 4, and 18-month-old Kit.

Rooney retired from international football last week, after 53 goals for his country in 119 appearances.