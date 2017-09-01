  • STV
UK petrol prices to rise in the wake of Storm Harvey

ITV

Demand for fuel driven up by closure of large oil refineries on the Gulf Coast of the US.

Drivers have been warned to expect a rise in the price of petrol due to the effects of Storm Harvey, which has ravaged parts of the United States.

The price of a litre of petrol at the pump could rise by 4p per litre, taking the average price up to above £1.21 per litre.

Petrol hasn't been this expensive in the UK since December 2014.

RAC Fuel Watch data shows that this would also mean the average price of a litre of unleaded moves above that of diesel, something that has not been seen in the UK since early June 2016.

A spokesman for the RAC, Pete Williams said: "The price of unleaded petrol will leapfrog diesel early next week, rising by up to 4p per litre as the impact of Storm Harvey and the shut-down of large refineries in the Gulf Coast drives up US demand for petrol imports."

The price rise is expected to last for some time, he added, until the US oil industry can get its refineries back into operation.

This, says Brian Madderson, Chairman of Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), has pushed up wholesale prices for the UK, as cracks appear in the market.

This will be bad for UK inflation, for cash strapped UK motorists and for the economy asmoney is diverted from other purchases.
. Brian Madderson, Chairman of the PRA

He added that diesel has not been so affected as the UK imports over 40%, mainly from Russian sources.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.