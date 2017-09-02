Fears for missing man, 85, on 110-mile solo charity walk

Laurence Brophy has not been seen since Thursday, since he began his challenge along the Taff Trail.

Concern is growing for an 85-year-old man who has gone missing during a solo 110-mile charity walk.

Laurence Brophy has not been seen since Thursday, the day he began his challenge along the Taff Trail from Cardiff to Brecon and back.

South Wales Police said Mr Brophy, who they described as "a fit and active gentleman", was planning to camp out overnight.

Mr Brophy, who is from Pencoed, near Bridgend in south Wales, was last seen in Tongwynlais at midday, around eight miles into his walk.

South Wales Police said they are "concerned for Mr Brophy's wellbeing and are appealing for anyone who may have seen him along the Taff Trail to contact them".

Anyone with any information should call South Wales Police on 101 and quote reference 1700343208.