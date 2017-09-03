Women over 40 should not be 'terrified' having babies

Midwife said people should stop 'terrifying' older women as 'relatively small increase in risk'.

Cathy Warwick said concerns over the age of pregnant women was exaggerated. PA

A leading midwife has said people should stop "terrifying" women about having babies later in life, saying those over 40 only face a "relatively small increase in risk".

Research published earlier this year found older mothers are significantly more likely to suffer severe complications during childbirth.

But Cathy Warwick, who was chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives, suggested concerns over the age of pregnant women was exaggerated.

"Even if you have your baby at 42 or 45, it's a relatively small increase in risk to you if you're otherwise healthy," she told the Sunday Telegraph.

"I'm not sure why we're quite so worried about the age issue, and I'm not sure we should be terrifying women about it.

Research published in 2017 found a small increase in severe problems for pregnant women aged 40-50. PA

"The thing I feel sad about for women is if they leave childbearing later and then can't conceive."

The authors of the 2017 research said women who consider delaying having children until their 40s should be alerted to the findings.

The Canadian researchers found, compared with younger mothers, the risk of severe problems was:

The University of British Columbia study examined rates of potentially life-threatening complications of giving birth including kidney failure and obstetric shock.

They examined data from more than 800,000 singleton births to women living in the US state of Washington between 2003 and 2013.

The findings were published in the journal PLOS Medicine in May.