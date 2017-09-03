Celebrities to take part in Bradley Lowery charity match

The Bradley's Blues and The Lowery Legends will take to the pitch in his honour.

Bradley Lowery: A host of stars to take part. PA

A host of celebrities are set to form teams Bradley's Blues and The Lowery Legends for a charity match in honour of six-year-old Bradley Lowery who lost his battle with cancer in July.

The game is taking place at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was 18 months old, was a mascot for Everton, Sunderland and England last year.

Everton FC and their fans took Bradley to their hearts when he appeared as mascot for his beloved Sunderland against their team at the Stadium of Light last September.

The club later pledged £200,000 for the County Durham youngster and invited him to be mascot against Manchester City in January.

Peter Reid will manage 'Bradley's Blues' - a job initially given to boxer Tony Bellew - with players including Olly Murs, Stephen Graham and Shayne Ward.

They will take on 'Lowery's Legends', who will count former Sunderland players Michael Gray and Alex Rae in their number, with model Katie Price - assisted by Liverpool's former boss Roy Evans - in charge of the side.

"I had the honour of meeting Bradley on a couple of occasions when he visited Goodison Park and, as a parent, what he went through has had a profound effect on me and my family. “This game at Goodison Park will be a chance to celebrate Bradley’s life and raise some funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation to help young children in a similar situation to Bradley.” Everton Ambassador Stuart

"I'm excited but very anxious at the same time as it's the first big event since Bradley went to the angels..." Bradley's Mother Gemma Lowery

“It’s a big honour for me to manage a team in this fixture which will hopefully raise a lot of money for two fantastic charities. As a father and an Evertonian, Bradley touched my heart when we first met him at the Stadium of Light and it was an honour that he chose us as his second club. “Hopefully we will get a fantastic attendance at Goodison on Sunday 3 September and people will turn out in their thousands and join us in remembering a very special little boy.” Bradley’s Blues manager Tony Bellew

“I am honoured to be asked to be the manager of ‘The Lowery Legends’ for this charity match in memory of Bradley Lowery. He touched the hearts of the nation and was such a brave young boy. “Let’s all pull together and support this match to remember Bradley and hopefully raise as much funds and awareness as possible so the Bradley Lowery Foundation can help other children going forward.” TV star Katie Price