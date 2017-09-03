Four people injured as car smashes through house

Three other people suffered minor injuries in the crash at a home in York.

The car crashed through the wall and burst into flames. ITV News

A man has been seriously injured when a car careered off a road and smashed through the side of a house.

Three other people were taken to hospital following the crash in Clifton, York, at around 1.25am on Sunday.

A family was at home when the white VW Golf R crashed into the Morehall Close property and burst into flames.

One man, who was in the house at the time, suffered serious lower limb injuries, although they are not believed to be life threatening.

A man in his 20s, believed to be the driver of the car, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He sustained minor injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital.

Cordoned: The street was blocked off after the crash. ITV News

The two other people who were in the car at the time also received medical attention.

A woman who was in the house was uninjured.

Three fire crews were sent to tackle the blaze, which had spread to the house.

The car was being recovered from the living room area of the house on Sunday afternoon following a structural assessment of the property.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who saw the car in the moments leading up to the collision as it travelled along Longwood Road/Rivelin Way, or elsewhere in the Clifton area.