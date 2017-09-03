Woman dies and two others critical after taking ecstasy

A 22-year-old woman died and two men became seriously ill after taking the pills.

Ecstasy: Pills thought to have come from same batch. PA

A woman has died and two men have become critically ill after taking ecstasy.

The 22-year-old died in King's College Hospital on Monday after emergency services were called to a house in Lambeth, south London.

She is thought to have taken a pill at Crystals nightclub in Lewisham.

One of her friends, a man in his 20s, was also taken to hospital in a critical condition and has since been discharged.

A 17-year-old boy also remains in a critical condition after taking the drug at the Electric nightclub in Brixton on Sunday.

Police suspect several other people became ill at the Electric having taken what they believe to be ecstasy, but left the venue without calling emergency services.

The Metropolitan Police believe all three pills are from the same batch.

They were described as orange and rectangular, with no distinctive markings on them.

All three people who became ill were Vietnamese nationals in south London, leading Scotland Yard to direct the advice towards the south-east Asian community.

Anyone who has taken these substances and feels unwell is advised to seek medical treatment. There is always a risk that people may suffer ill-effects through taking illegal drugs, and the clear advice of police and medical professionals is not to take such substances. Met Police statement