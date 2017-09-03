Design student creates furniture from cow manure

In case you are wondering, the dung is pre-treated so it has none of its trademark pong!

Sane Mafa came up with the idea in a bid to create useful items from the waste material.

A talented university student has proven she has a strong nose for innovation by creating household furniture from cow manure.

The dung is pre-treated so it has none of its trademark pong.

She said her inspiration came in part from the traditional use of dung in building materials in some parts of Africa.

After undertaking research and perfecting a manufacturing process using a special resin, Miss Mafa can now shape, mould and style cow muck into designer furniture.

The 21-year-old, a product design student at Birmingham City University, has built a prototype stool and flower pot mounted on wooden stands - all fully recyclable and reusable.

The plywood base can be recycled, while the cow manure can be allowed to decompose into fertiliser in the chair is broken or no longer needed.

She said she wanted to showcase "cow manure as a beautiful material for design".