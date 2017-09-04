  • STV
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expecting third child

ITV

William and Kate 'very pleased' to announce she is pregnant with their third child.

A younger brother or sister is on the way for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "very pleased" to announce they are expecting their third child, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The palace made the announcement as it confirmed the duchess would miss a public engagement on Monday because of her severe morning sickness.

She suffered from the sickness, known medically as Hyperemesis Gravidarum, during her pregnancies with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The pregnancy announcement comes days before Prince George starts school.
The pregnancy announcement comes days before Prince George starts school.

Kensington Palace's statement said: "Their royal highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child.

"The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.

"As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

"Her royal highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.

"The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."

The world's media congregated outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London for the birth of Prince George in July 2013.
The world's media congregated outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London for the birth of Prince George in July 2013.
Princess Charlotte was presented to the world's press in May 2015.
Princess Charlotte was presented to the world's press in May 2015.

