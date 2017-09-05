  • STV
Ruling due in royal lawsuit over topless Kate photos

ITV

Six people went on trial in May after the photos taken in 2012 appeared in a French magazine.

The pictures were taken when Kate was on holiday in 2012.
A judgement over the publication of topless photographs of the Duchess of Cambridge while she was on holiday in France is expected later.

Kate and husband Prince William brought a lawsuit against French Closer magazine over the images which were taken as Kate sunbathed on a terrace in Provence in September 2012.

The royal couple are seeking £1.3 million in damages for invasion of privacy - but the payout could end up being a lot less due to French privacy laws.

William provided a statement to the court after six people went on trial over the photographs in May.

He compared the paparazzi intrusion to the battle his late mother Princess Diana faced before her death in Paris in 1997.

Judge Florence Lasserre-Jeannin is expected to deliver her verdict at the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Nanterre on Tuesday.

It will come just one day after Kate and William [revealed they are expected their third child](http://Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expecting third child) together.

Kate and William are expected their third child together.
The six defendants, who are linked to Closer Magazine and regional newspaper La Provence, which published photographs of Kate in her swimwear, deny the charges.

Ernesto Mauri, 70, chief executive of publishing group Mondadori which produces Closer, faces one charge of using a document obtained by a breach of privacy, as does Marc Auburtin, 57, who was La Provence's publishing director at the time.

Laurence Pieau, 51, editor of Closer magazine in France, is charged with complicity.

Agency photographers Cyril Moreau, 32, and Dominique Jacovides, 59, and La Provence photographer Valerie Suau, 53, are accused of invading privacy and complicity.

