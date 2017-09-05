Risks to safety of toddler killed by mother 'not spotted'

Ayeeshia Jayne Smith was stamped to death by Kathryn Smith in Staffordshire.

Risks to the safety of a toddler who was murdered by her mother were missed by childcare professionals, a case review has found.

Ayeeshia Jayne Smith was stamped to death by Kathryn Smith at their home in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, in 2014.

The day before her death, a multi-agency risk assessment meeting had been called due to "a growing sense of unease" about her safety.

Smith, from Derbyshire, was jailed for 24 years, although has since had her sentence reduced to 19 years.

The 24-year-old's former partner, Matthew Rigby, was jailed for three-and-a-half years for causing or allowing 21-month-old Ayeeshia's death.

Throughout Ayeeshia's short life, there was regular agency contact with her and her mother. She was placed under a Child Protection Plan (CPP) because of pre-birth concerns about possible neglect in July 2012 and became the subject of a supervision order in October 2013.

A serious case review by the Derbyshire Safeguarding Children Board, published on Tuesday, found professionals failed to make a connection between Smith's volatile relationship and any potential threat to Ayeeshia.

However, it said it would not have been possible to predict Ayeeshia's death.

The report said: "Professionals made much of the positive relationship observed between [Smith] and her child and this appeared to lead, at times, to a prevailing sense of optimism and a lack of professional curiosity about the current partner, violent incidents, drug use and his care history and background.

"Professionals should have been more inquisitive about the impact of [Smith's] new partner and her other relationships on the safety and health and welfare of [Ayeeshia]."

After being the subject of a CPP at birth, Ayeeshia was put into foster care after a reported incident of domestic violence when she was 10 months old.

She was returned to her mother's care, subject to a supervision order issued in October 2013, around the time she began her relationship with Rigby.

Ayeeshia suffered a number of minor injuries between January and April 2014 and there were times when Derbyshire Children's Services were advised to begin care proceedings.

"Whilst this does not mean [Ayeeshia] would automatically have been removed from her mother's care it does mean the opportunities to place the case back before the court were lost," the report said.

Domestic arguments between Smith and Rigby during this time led to police involvement and "a growing sense of unease by professionals about once again the risks to [Ayeeshia] and [Smith] of domestic violence".

As a result, a risk assessment conference was held on April 30, 2014. Ayeeshia was killed the following day.

The toddler collapsed at the flat after her heart was ripped due to the force of a fatal blow - an injury usually only seen in car crash victims.

The review said the case was not characterised by "a repeated lack of adherence to procedures" but professionals did become "less organised" after the supervision order was made.

"The concerns that were raised tended to focus on [Smith's] relationships with other young people, her vulnerability to domestic abuse and her propensity for involvement in violent outbursts, threats or damage to property," the report said.

"Some of these concerns should have resulted in a more rigorous analysis and assessment of risks that [Smith] herself posed to [Ayeeshia]."

The review made a number of recommendations, including that parental mental health issues should always be assessed as part of a CPP and that when a child returns to a carer where there have been welfare issues a CPP should be put in place alongside a supervision order for at least six months.