Officers could face charges over deaths in police chase

Makayah McDermott, ten, and Rosie Cooper, 34, died in London in August 2016.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission has asked the Crown Prosecution Service to consider charging two police officers over the deaths of a child actor and his aunt who were killed by a stolen car which was being pursued by their marked vehicle.

In March, drug addict Joshua Dobby was jailed for 12 years for mowing down Makayah McDermott, 10, and Rosie Cooper, 34, as they walked along Lennard Road in Penge, south London in August 2016.

Makayah died from 40 injuries and his aunt had 53 wounds, while two 13-year-olds and an eight-year-old girl, who were related to the pair, were also injured.

The 23-year-old stepped over the badly maimed body of another young child to make good his escape.

At the time of the crash, Dobby, the son of a millionaire, was out on licence and was on his way to sell the stolen car for £300 to buy more drugs when he killed Ms Cooper and Makayah.