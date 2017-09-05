  • STV
  • MySTV

England women's boss insists his conscience is clear

ITV

Mark Sampson has been accused of racism, bullying and discrimination.

Mark Sampson says he has done nothing wrong.
Mark Sampson says he has done nothing wrong. PA

England Women manager Mark Sampson says he has a clear conscience over allegations of racism, bullying and discrimination.

Striker Eni Aluko accused Sampson of making remarks prior to ending her international career for 'unlioness behaviour', but the Football Association cleared the Sampson following an independent investigation.

In an interview on Tuesday, Sampson stated he would carry on in his role after he took England to the Euro 2017 semi-finals where they lost to Holland.

Sampson also said he was willing to meet Aluko to discuss the complaints she raised.

Eni Aluko has won 102 international caps.
Eni Aluko has won 102 international caps. PA

Speaking at Wembley Stadium, Sampson said: "Since the allegations have come to public knowledge I've had universal support from the players and the staff, who have confirmed they are behind me and want to continue working in the way we have been working, to do our best to achieve more success."

Sampson was speaking in public for the first time since it emerged last month that he had been under investigation.

Since then, shadow sports minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, along with anti-racism group Kick It Out and the Professional Footballers' Association, have called for a new investigation, insisting it should be open and transparent.

Sampson led England to the Euro 2017 semi-finals.
Sampson led England to the Euro 2017 semi-finals. PA

England's manager, appointed in late 2013, was cleared by the independent investigation led by barrister Katharine Newton, but there have been questions raised about whether the case has been fully and adequately examined.

Sampson has denied wrongdoing from day one, and said: "As far as I'm concerned, over the course of the last six months I've answered all the questions that have been asked of me, and done everything I can to make sure I've told the truth.

"These allegations were investigated thoroughly and now we're in a position where I feel strongly that we need to move on and continue to work hard to bring more success to this team."

Sampson says he is willing to meet with Aluko.
Sampson says he is willing to meet with Aluko. PA

Asked if he would be prepared to meet Aluko, Sampson said: "I've made it very clear, from the moment I spoke with Eni face to face (to say) that she would be left out of the squad, that at any point I'd be available to meet again.

"And I have (been available) over the course of the allegations being brought as best as I possibly could within the guidelines of what I was allowed, and that still remains the case.

"As with any England player, I'm open to a phone call or a sit-down conversation to discuss whatever they feel they need to discuss to help us move forward as a team."

The 34-year-old added: "From my position I've done nothing wrong. I'm sat here again denying the accusations and my conscience is clear.

"It's a very difficult position and situation to have been through both professionally and emotionally but I've stayed professional and got on with my job.

"Over the course of these investigations I've prepared a team and coached a team at a major championship and I've been cleared of any wrongdoing. There has been no wrongdoing on my part."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.