14-year-old old shot in broad daylight dies in hospital

Corey Junior Davis was shot in Newham, east London on Monday afternoon.

Police at the scene where the teenagers were shot. ITV London

A 14-year-old boy shot in the street in broad daylight has died in hospital.

Corey Junior Davis was gunned down in Moore Walk, Newham in east London on Monday afternoon.

Police said the teenager, from Forest Gate, died of his injuries in hospital on Tuesday night.

Another 17-year-old boy who was also shot is still fighting for his life and remains in hospital.

Scotland yard have launched a murder investigation. So far no arrests have been made.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams said: "This is a very tragic incident, a teenage boy's life has been taken in an extreme act of violence leaving his family utterly devastated.

"We are pursuing all lines of inquiry to catch the person responsible for Corey's murder and are keen to hear from anyone who believes they might have information to come forward as it could prove vital to our investigation

"Our thoughts are with Corey's family at this very difficult time."