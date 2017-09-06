Dog walkers told to carry two waste bags - or face fine

A city council is trying to crack down on rogue dog foulers with £80 fines.

Dog walkers could face an £80 fine if they don't have two bags with them. PA

Dog walkers have been told they must prove they are carrying at least two waste disposal bags or face an £80 on-the-spot fine in Canterbury.

City officials are trying to crack down on fouling in parks and public spaces by ordering owners to prove that they are equipped and ready to clean up after their pet.

New enforcement officers will be stopping people out with their pets and asking them to show their bags, the council said in post on Facebook.

As part of our approach to try and reduce dog fouling and encourage responsible dog ownership, we will be requiring people to demonstrate they have the means to clear up after their pet. As a rule of thumb, we'd expect people to be carrying at least two bags that can be used to dispose of dog excrement. If they do not have these, they could receive a fixed penalty notice. Of course, the vast majority of dog owners are responsible and already go prepared. Canterbury City Council statement

Canterbury City Council said enforcement officers would use discretion. PA

The council will be introducing the new rules and increased £80 fines under a Public Space Protection Order.

It says that its enforcement officers will give them more powers to target "blatant persistent offending" and enforcement officers will use "common sense" and "discretion" when enforcing the new rules.

The proposals have received a mixed reaction among residents. PA

The Dogs Trust charity told Kent Online newspaper that the new rules were excessive.

"Everyone wants to enjoy public spaces free from dog excrement however this law is very much using a sledgehammer to crack a nut and is punishing the masses for the actions of a few," a spokesman said.

The charity said the way forward was through information campaigns.

The new rules have received a mixed response so far, with some welcoming tougher action on dog fouling with others saying the rules go too far.