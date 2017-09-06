  • STV
Global search to trace poppies from Tower of London

The 888,246 ceramic poppies commemorated military deaths in the First World War.

A new campaign aims to trace hundreds of thousands of poppies from a famed art project at the Tower of London which marked the centenary of the First World War.

The Where Are The Poppies Now project invites members of the public who bought one of the ceramic flowers to 'pin' its location and describe what it represents to them.

A total of 888,246 poppies - one for every British military fatality during the conflict - were created by artist Paul Cummins for the Blood Swept Lands And Seas Of Red art installation in 2014.

They were planted around the central London landmark in a vast installation that brought huge crowds and helped many to understand the extent of the sacrifice and loss of life during the war.

The flowers were then sold to members of the public for £25 each, with profits going to military charities.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry tour the poppies.
The project aims to digitally reunite the artworks from the installation.
The end of the art installation saw the ceramic flowers scattered to well-wishers across the world.

Now, digitally at least, they can be reunited through the interactive project, which has been launch by the WWI centenary arts initiative 14-18 Now.

Dozens of poppies have already been 'pinned' on the website's map, appearing across Britain as well as in the Netherlands and USA.

Many of those who shared their stories said they had bought the flowers as a tribute to servicemen and women in their own family, including many who died in the First World War.

Volunteers gather up poppies after the installation's end.
Presenter Philip Schofield, who is launching the global search, has his own poppy from the exhibition.

He said of the campaign: "It's being a part of something very special; sharing that collective awareness of why it was there, what it was there for and what we were remembering.

"Fundamentally, none of us who own one of these poppies can forget why it was done and what it was for - and what we owe people who fell for us."

Poppy-owners can take part by visiting www.wherearethepoppiesnow.org.uk.

