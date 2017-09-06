Boy, 12, named as Grenfell victim was 'pure-hearted'

Biruk Haftom, who died with his mother in the fire, has been praised by his family.

Biruk Haftom was 12 years old when he died in the Grenfell Tower fire Metropolitan Police handout

A 12-year-old boy who died in the Grenfell Tower fire along with his mother was a "loving, pure-hearted boy", his heartbroken family has said.

Biruk Haftom and his 29-year-old mother Berkti are believed to have lived on the 18th floor of the tower.

Biruk and his mother Berkti Haftom both died in the Grenfell blaze. Metropolitan Police handout

In a tribute released by the Metropolitan Police, Biruk's family described him as "wise beyond his years", saying he was "known for his politeness, kind heart and his love for his family and friends".

Berkti and Biruk left an everlasting legacy full of lovely memories and their contagious laughter and charisma will live in our hearts forever. We are deeply hurt and heartbroken our angels were taken from us so cruelly, so young. We will not rest until justice is served!" Family statement

The inquests of Biruk and two other tower victims - Denis Murphy and Raymond Bernard - are due to be opened and adjourned at Westminster Coroner's Court on Wednesday.