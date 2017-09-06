Swiss confectioners develop new pink 'ruby chocolate'

They have produced a new natural chocolate flavour - the first in more than 80 years.

Ruby chocolate was developed by the world's leading chocolatier, Barry Callebaut. Barry Callebaut

Swiss scientists have developed a new pink chocolate - 80 years after the launch of white chocolate.

The world's leading chocolatier Barry Callebaut reportedly made the fourth type of chocolate naturally from the ruby cocoa bean and claim it will be the chocolate Millennials never knew they needed.

Scientists spent years developing a process in order to extract the ruby cocoa beans unique qualities, the chocolatier said.

The chocolate's is pitched at the high end of the chocolate market with a price tag that is likely to match its exclusivity.

Leading chocolate expert, Angus Kennedy told ITV News: " They are pitching this to the hedonistic, self-indulgent consumer that isn't really worried so much about the price so that enables the producers to charge more.

"I think something like this they're going to charge twice the price, because they can."

Barry Callebaut said the fourth type of chocolate "offers a totally new taste experience, which is not bitter, milky or sweet." They described it as a "tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness".

But not everyone is convinced. Fatima Mendy, who has a cocoa bean farm in Ghana, is sceptical about this product.

She told ITV News: "The colour of the bean doesn't determine the chocolate colour. All cocoa beans when ground into cocoa solid is dark chocolate.

"It could be two things: either a crossbred or the white chocolate is made and then folded with mix berries."

Peter Boone, Barry Callebaut's Chief Innovation & Quality Officer, said: "Consumer research in very different markets confirms that Ruby chocolate not only satisfies a new consumer need found among Millennials - Hedonistic Indulgence - but also high purchase intent at different price points."