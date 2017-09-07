  • STV
Prince Harry makes first visit to Northern Ireland

The royal will learn about efforts to improve interaction with the Republic.

Prince Harry makes his first ever visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Prince Harry makes his first ever visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Prince Harry will make his first visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday, where he will learn about peace building efforts with the Republic and the work of the emergency services.

The Prince will officially open Northern Ireland Ambulance Service's new £5.6 million station, which combines Ballymena Ambulance Station and North Division Headquarters.

In the afternoon he will head to Belfast where His Royal Highness will spend time at Co-operation Ireland, an organisation which aims to promote interaction and practical collaboration between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Harry will hear about the NI National Citizenship Service and the Amazing the Space programmes, which bring young people together who would otherwise not meet.

The Prince will later be among hundreds of guests at a garden party at Hillsborough Castle. The event, which was attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last year, has been hosted annually by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland since 1984.

Hillsborough Castle is the official residence of the Royal Family when they are in Northern Ireland, and the home of the Secretary of State since the early 1970s.

