Two Brits accused of Turkey terror plot arrested at airport

The men held were accused of plotting attacks in Turkey alongside an associate of Jihadi John.

The men were detained at Birmingham Airport after landing on a flight from Istanbul. PA

Two British men who were accused of plotting terror attacks in Turkey alongside an associate of Jihadi John have been arrested in the UK.

Jermaine Burke, 29, from High Wycombe and Mohammed Karwani, 40, from London were detained after landing at Birmingham Airport on a flight from Istanbul on Thursday, ITV News can reveal.

They were accused of terror offences in Turkey alongside Aine Davis.

He was one of the British jihadis who beheaded western hostages on camera in Syria alongside Mohammed Emwazi, more commonly known as Jihadi John.

IS executioner Mohammed Emwazi, better known as 'Jihadi John', was killed in Syria in 2015. ITV News

The group of IS hostage takers were dubbed the "Beatles" by their victims because of their distinctive British accents.

Davis was convicted and jailed for seven and a half years.

But the case against Burke and Karwani was dropped in May.

ITV News exclusively revealed in July last year the men were on trial in Turkey.

At the time Karwani told Turkish counter terrorism officers that his only crime was to love Turkey.

He said he had been staying in the country since 2013 and had travelled to Istanbul for a job interview three days before his arrest.