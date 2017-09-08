Woman groomed young girls for sex gang in Newcastle

Carolann Gallon was part of gang who drugged youngsters then raped them.

Carolann Gallon said she had 'no sympathy' for her victims. Northumbria Police

A woman who helped a Newcastle grooming gang pick up their victims has been jailed.

Carolann Gallon, who was 17 or 18 at the time, was part of a gang who plied young girls and vulnerable women with drugs and alcohol, before raping and sexually abusing them at parties.

Gallon told police that she had "no sympathy" for her victims as it was "self-inflicted".

One of her victims was just 13-years-old and had run away from foster care, yet Gallon took her to a Tyneside flat knowing she would likely become the victim of a sexual offence.

She targeted the same girl again just a year later.

Another of her victims had learning difficulties and ended up being raped by Abdulhamid Minoyee who was also sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday.

Carolann Gallon and Abdulhamid Minoyee were jailed on Friday at Newcastle Crown Court. Northumbria Police

Minoyee was sentenced to 15 years after being convicted of one count of rape, one count of sexual assault, and one count of drug supply at an earlier trial.

Now aged 22, Gallon was sentenced to six years and three months after pleading guilty at an earlier trial to three counts of trafficking.

The decision to put Gallon in front of the courts was made by the Director of Public Prosecutions, with the view taken that she was an active member of the gang and not a victim herself.

So far, 17 of the 18 gang members have been jailed for more than 181 years. Northumbria Police

Two members of the network, Jahangir Zaman and Habibur Rahim, were both jailed for 29 years for a string of charges including rape.

Only one member of the 18-strong gang remains to be sentenced, with the sentences of the other 17 already amounting to 181 years.

In a series of trials, Newcastle Crown Court heard how older men preyed on their victims, often conning them into believing they were in a relationship with their abuser who would then pass them round their network to be used for sex.

The sex grooming network were convicted, or pleaded guilty, to a series of charges including rape, supplying drugs and prostitution.

Jahangir Zaman (left) and Habibur Rahim were both jailed for 29 years. Northumbria Police

See the full list of charges and sentences below

Other roles in the conspiracy included providing the premises, supplying drugs, transporting victims, having sex with them or encouraging it to happen.

During the four trials, 20 young women gave evidence covering a period from 2011 to 2014.

Over the course of the trials it emerged that the victims were befriended by their abusers and lured to parties known as "sessions", where they would be plied with drugs including cocaine, cannabis, mephedrone (also known as M-Kat), and alcohol, before being sexually abused.

The young women were often threatened with violence if they did not engage in sexual activity, and some were subjected to sexual activity while unconscious due to the drugs or alcohol they had been given.

John Elvidge QC, who prosecuted the cases, said girls were exploited ruthlessly, while the Crown Prosecution Service praised the victims' "bravery" in coming forward.

The convictions were part of an investigation into child sexual exploitation in Newcastle, called Operation Shelter, which itself was part of a wider inquiry into serious crime called Operation Sanctuary.

During the trial it emerged that Northumbria Police paid a convicted child rapist with a string of other convictions almost £10,000 to spy on parties where they suspected under-age girls would be plied with drugs and alcohol, before being sexually abused.

However, the unnamed man's evidence was not used during the Operation Shelter trials.

Those convicted and their sentences are: