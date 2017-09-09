Manchester terror victims remembered as arena reopens

The venue closed in May after Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb at Ariana Grande concert.

Marcin and Angelika Kliss, Chloe Rutherfordm and Liam Curry and Courtney Boyle and Philip Tron will be honoured at the concert ITV Tyne Tees

Victims of the Manchester terror attack will be honoured as the arena reopens for the first time since the suicide bombing.

Manchester Arena closed its doors in May after 23-year-old Salman Abedi attacked fans an Ariana Grande concert.

In total 22 people were killed, including six people from the North East and North Yorkshire.

The venue will re-open on Saturday night with the star-studded "We Are Manchester' benefit concert in memory of those who died in the attack.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Courteeners, Blossoms, Rick Astley and Pixie Lott are among those performing.

Survivors of the attack will be among those in the audience at the concert.

Manchester Arena issued a photograph of the renovated hall where the attack took place, in the hope it might prepare those affected by the attack to return to the scene.

A spokesman said renovation was still underway, but was 'sufficiently complete' to enable part of the area to reopen for Saturday's We Are Manchester benefit show.

There will also be tight security at the benefit concert, with audience members asked to arrive early to pass through checks in time.

Among those who will be remebered at Marcin and Angelika Kliss from York, who were were collecting their daughters from an Ariana Grande concert when a bomb went off in the foyer.

Teenage sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry will be remembered at the We are Manchester concert on Saturday evening. The young couple from South Shields were at the concert on May 22.

A joint funeral was held for them at St Hilda's Church in South Shields on 15 June 2017.

In a tribute to the pair, Chloe and Liam's families said "They wanted to be together forever and now they are."

Courtney and Boyle from Gateshead were also killed in the terror attack.

Nineteen-year-old Courtney was at the Ariana Grande concert along with her mother's partner, Philip Tron, who also died.

Tickets for the benefit concert have now sold out, with organisers warning people not to buy tickets from third-party sellers.

James Allen, General Manager of Manchester Arena said: "May's events will never be forgotten, but they will not stop us - or Mancunian music fans - from coming together to enjoy live music."

Councillor Sue Murphy, deputy leader of Manchester City Council, also welcomed the re-opening of the arena as a symbol of Manchester's "defiant and resilient" response to the attack.

"Those who perpetrate terrorist attacks want to divide us and stifle our freedoms," she said.

"No one will ever forget the terrible events of 22 May but Manchester has reacted with love, solidarity and a determination to continue doing the things which make this such a vibrant city."