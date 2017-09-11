Three men charged with terror offences in neo-Nazi probe

The men are alleged to belong to the banned neo-Nazi National Action group.

ITV News

Three men have been charged with terror offences as part of an investigation into the banned National Action neo-Nazi group, West Midlands Police have said.

It comes after five men, four of them army servicemen, were arrested last week on suspicion of preparing acts of terror and allegedly belonging to the group.

Over the weekend two of those men were released.

National Action, described by the Home Office as "virulently racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic", became the first extreme right-wing group to be banned under terrorism laws in December 2016.