Council's tribute to Princess Diana dubbed 'horrendous'

A heartfelt tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales is being mocked online with some calling the creation "absolutely horrendous".

Pictures of the memorial in Chesterfield went viral for all the wrong reasons after they were posted on the local council's Facebook page.

The tribute, made by volunteers to mark the 20-year anniversary of Diana's death, was unveiled at a special ceremony in the town's market place.

Facebook user Karen Byfleet commented: "Absolutely horrendous makes me ashamed to say I come from Chesterfield. How much money has gone into this? Chesterfield Borough Council you should be ashamed of yourselves."

Gayley Tuckley wrote: "I saw it and thought what an insult to Diana. Luckily she had a sense of humour and would probably be laughing if she could see it. "

Others questioned why the tribute, which took a painstaking 120 hours to make, did not feature Diana's date of birth and date of death.

However Emma-Leigh Rose was more sympathetic. "Maybe it's not an exact likeness guys but come on!" she wrote.

"People have put a lot of effort into this when they didn't need to! Show some respect. I know for one I couldn't do a better job! Someone's spent hours of their time making this, bless 'em!".

A spokesman for Chesterfield Council described the artwork, made from flowers, egg shells, leaves and grass seeds, as a "talking point".

He said: "The well dressing is produced by 14 volunteers using the ancient Derbyshire art of well dressing, which involves creating designs from flower petals and other natural materials.

"All art is meant to be a talking point and that certainly seems to be the case with this year's design.

"The well dressing is designed to attract visitors to the area and if the publicity encourages more people to come and experience our historic market town and local shops then that can only be good for Chesterfield."

It will be on display in Chesterfield Market Place until Saturday.