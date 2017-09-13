Jean Claude Juncker: UK will regret voting for Brexit

The president of the European Commission says Britain will be left to rue leaving EU.

Jean-Claude Juncker has given his views. PA

The president of the European Commission says Britain will be left to rue voting for Brexit.

Jean-Claude Juncker believes the UK's exit from the European Union will be "sad and tragic" but "not the be all and end all".

Mr Juncker used his annual state of the union address to explain that a number of countries were keen to do trade deals with the EU.

Britain is set to leave the EU in 2019. PA

"This will be a very sad and tragic moment in our history. We will always regret this, and I think that you will regret it as well, soon.

"Nonetheless we have to respect the will of the British people. But we are going to make progress. We will move on because Brexit isn't everything, it's not the future of everything, it's not the be all and end all."

In the hour-long speech, Mr Juncker also talked about the quality of fish fingers and plans to create a super-presidency role, with Brexit being given to limited time.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.