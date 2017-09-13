Victims of jailed breast surgeon Ian Paterson paid £37m

Around 750 private patients treated by Paterson will receive compensation from a new fund.

Paterson was jailed for 20 years PA

Around 750 private patients treated by jailed breast surgeon Ian Paterson will receive compensation from a new £37 million fund.

Spire Healthcare, which runs private hospitals across the UK, will contribute £27.2 million to the fund, which is intended to halt legal proceedings by patients against the group and account for any new claims.

Around £10 million will be provided by co-defendants in the case including Paterson's insurers.

Paterson, originally from Glasgow, was jailed for 20 years after he was found guilty in April at Nottingham Crown Court of 17 counts of wounding with intent.

Jurors also convicted him of three further wounding charges.