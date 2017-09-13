Security scare at Prince George's new school in Battersea

Police say a 40-year-old woman was arrested at Thomas’ Battersea School just after 2pm.

Security is being reviewed at Prince George's new school after an attempted burglary.

"The arrested woman was taken to a south London police station where she remains in custody," said Met Police.

"We are working with the school, which is attended by His Royal Highness Prince George, to review its security arrangements after the incident.

"Police were alerted and officers attended immediately after the issue came to light.

"Police are part of the protective security arrangements for the Prince and we will continue to work closely with the school, which is responsible for building security on its site."