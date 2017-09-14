Morning after pill offered online for just £4.99

It offers the emergency contraception at a fraction of the cost of most pharmacies.

An online pharmacy is offering the 'morning after pill' for just £4.99 - a fraction of the costs of most high-street pharmacies.

British firm Chemist 4 U has cut the costs by selling a generic version of the branded Levonelle pills, and suggests that women stock up just in case.

It is far cheaper than the prices in most major stores, which typically charge between £15 and £28 for the emergency contraception.

The move has been welcomed by family planning charities. But some critics argued women should get a consultation.

Most pharmacists will only sell the emergency contraception after a face-to-face conversation with a pharmacist.

Ann Furedi, the chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), said it made "no sense to put barriers in women's way" of getting contraception.

Woman should be able to get the morning after pill as easily as possible. > It should be available online, it should be available on the shelf in the pharmacy. > The morning after pill is safe, it should be freely available. Ann Furedi

Some argued women should get a face-to-face consultation. PA

Ms Furedi said there was no need for a consultation before dispensing the pill - pointing out that it is a very low-risk medication.

"There are lots of things that are arguably far riskier - aspirin for example - that we don't require a special consultation to find out whether or not we should use it."

Neal Patel, of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, disagreed, saying: "It's a very safe medicine but it's not a particularly effective contraception."

He added: "It's really important that women have the information they need to make the right choice about the contraception at that time."

The morning after pill is not recommended as a regular contraception because it is less effective than other options.

Boots faced a backlash after refusing to drop the price of the pill. AP

A spokesman for Chemist 4 U said they would only allow women to buy a maximum of three pills in any six-month period.

It also offers an "online consultation" made up of a number of questions and check boxes which is reviewed by a qualified pharmacists.

Shamir Patel, director and pharmacist for Chemist 4 U, said: "We always advise women in an emergency situation to go totheir nearest pharmacy that day, rather than waiting a day to receive it froman online pharmacy.

"However our belief is an advanced supply from us avoids the panic in the unlikely event of barrier method failure. We advise all patients that EHC should not be used as a regular contraceptive method."

The development comes after Boots faced an outcry for refusing to cut the price of the emergency contraception on the basis that it didn't not want to "incentivise" women to use it.

The chain later apologised after facing a boycott for its "sexist" moralising, and said it would look to introduce cheaper alternatives.

Women can also get the morning after pill for free from a number of sources including GP surgeries, sexual health clinics and many pharmacies.