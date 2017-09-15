Police responding to 'explosion' at London tube station

The incident took place at Parsons Green station in south-west London.

Explosion: Incident at Parsons Green underground station. STV

Police are responding to an incident at a London tube station, after reports of an 'explosion'.

The incident happened at Parsons Green underground station in south-west London.

A picture posted on social media appears to show a white bucket inside a bag. The inside of the train does not appear to have sustained major damage in the image.

Emergency services attend the scene at Parsons Green Richard Aylmer-Hall/PA

The London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade said they were also attending the scene.

Natasha Wills, of London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.20am to reports of an incident at Parsons Green underground station.

"We have sent multiple resources to the scene including single responders in cars, ambulance crews, incident response officers and our hazardous area response team, with the first of our medics arriving in under five minutes.

"Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries. More information will follow when we have it."

The District Line has been partially suspended.