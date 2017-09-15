Concern for missing former footballer Clarke Carlisle

Former Burnley player was last seen by a family member in Preston on Thursday.

Former footballer Clarke Carlisle has been reported missing by his family and police say they are growing "increasingly concerned" for him.

Lancashire Police said the former Burnley player, was last seen by a family member in Preston on Thursday, at around 2.30pm.

The force believe the 37-year-old may have travelled to Manchester.

Carlisle's wife Carrie has tweeted that her husband's last known whereabouts were Manchester City Centre at 6am on Friday.

The former Professional Footballers' Association chairman, who made more than 500 appearances for nine clubs during his playing career, has a history of mental illness.

In 2014, he spent six weeks in hospital after he was hit by a lorry when he attempted to take his own life.

The father-of-three has been working to raise awareness of mental health issues and has set up a foundation.

Carlisle was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, black T-shirt, blue jeans and Nike trainers.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Holgate, from Lancashire Police, said: "We are extremely concerned about Clarke and we would urge anyone who sees him or knows where he is to get in touch with us.

We would also appeal directly to Clarke himself to contact us if he sees this appeal to let us know he is safe."

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting 0235.