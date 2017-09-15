  • STV
Seal has frisbee removed from neck after six months

ITV

The Atlantic grey seal, nicknamed Mrs Frisbee, became weaker as the disc cut into her as she grew.

Friends of Horsey Seals

A seal who had a frisbee trapped around her neck has finally had it removed - after six months.

The Atlantic grey seal, nicknamed Mrs Frisbee, became weaker as the plastic disc cut into her as she grew, but no-one could get near her to help.

She was finally caught at Horsey beach, around 12 miles north of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on Thursday and taken to an RSPCA centre for treatment.

Volunteers from Friends of Horsey Seals managed to get close enough to catch her with a net.

It's possible the seal may have been swimming around with the yellow frisbee around her neck for six months.
RSPCA

Mts Frisbee is now recovering at the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre.

Alison Charles, Centre Manager, said: "Seals are inquisitive creatures by nature, so it's likely she spotted the frisbee in the water and went over to investigate and that's how it became stuck round her neck.

"Over the months she has grown and as result it has become more and more embedded in her neck and it is likely that towards the end it would have been restricting her from eating and drinking.

"We cut the frisbee off, but once removed it was clear to see this awful deep wound on her neck, it was just horrible to see, the poor girl."

Friends of Horsey Seals

The RSPCA says the seal is has a long recovery ahead.

It was a very deep and infected wound so it will be treating her for a number of months.

She has been given antibiotics, painkillers and steroids.

This incident highlights the dangers of plastic marine litter to wildlife.

Only a month ago, the RSPCA had to rescue another seal with a plastic frisbee round its neck.

Frisbee the seal will need treatment with the RSPCA for a number of months.
RSPCA

Peter Ansell, chair of Friends of Horsey Seals, made a plea for the public to take their littler home with them.

"We would also plea to the public to take their litter home. And urge anyone who wants to help Frisbee to support the RSPCA's appeal for contributions towards her recovery."

Frisbee is likely to be at the RSPCA centre for at least five months and will require at least four 25kg bags of salts a day as part of her rehabilitation. Each bag costs more than £13.

