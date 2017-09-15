Terror threat level raised to critical after tube attack

Threat level raised from severe to critical indicating attack may be imminent.

Terror: Theresa May has raised threat level. PA

Prime Minister Theresa May has raised the threat level to the highest possible rating, meaning another attack is expected imminently.

A manhunt is under way after the improvised explosive device (IED) sent a fireball through a packed London Underground train carriage in south west London, during the Friday morning rush-hour.

The Prime Minister said military personnel would replace police officers "on guard duties at certain protected sites which are not accessible to the public".

She said: "The public will see more armed police on the transport network and on our streets, providing extra protection.

"This is a proportionate and sensible step which will provide extra reassurance and protection while the investigation progresses."

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said police were "chasing down suspects" over the attack.

Twenty-nine people are in hospital, most of whom suffered "flash burns", after the improvised explosive device went off at Parsons Green station in south-west London at around 8.20am.

The Islamic State (IS) terror group claimed responsibility for the attack through its Amaq news agency, according to the US-based Site Intelligence. Rita Katz, the director of Site, said IS claimed the bombing was the work of a "detachment" rather than simply a "soldier", which she said implied it was a coordinated attack.

The terror group has frequently declared that it was behind terrorist incidents in recent years but experts have warned their claims should be treated with caution.