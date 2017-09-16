Tube bomber hunt: Police arrest man, 18, at Dover port

Police have arrested a teenager in connection with the Parsons Green Tube bombing.

An 18-year-old was detained in the port area of Dover by Kent Police on Saturday morning, detectives revealed.

The arrest came just over 24 hours after an improvised explosive device injured 29 people as they travelled during the Friday morning rush-hour.

The attack, which was since been claimed by so-called Islamic State, led to the UK terror threat led being raised to critical - the highest level.

Scotland Yard described the arrest as "significant" but warned that the investigation "continues".