  • STV
  • MySTV

London 'will not be stopped by terror', Met boss says

ITV

Cressida Dick was speaking after a terror attack on the London underground.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick talks to a member of the public on the South Bank.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick talks to a member of the public on the South Bank. PA

London will not be stopped by terror, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has said as she highlighted an increased visible police presence on the capital's streets.

Ms Dick spoke as she joined officers on some of the city's busiest streets, travelling on the Tube to Waterloo Station and patrolling the tourist hot spot of the South Bank.

"London has not stopped after other terrible attacks and it will not stop after this one," she said.

The Commissioner said the public should feel "utterly reassured" by the presence of police.

"I've been out and about today. The public seem to be very positive about the number of officers that we have," she said.

"The great thing about London is that we don't give in, we don't give in to terrorists - we never have and we carry on.

"So the transport system is running just as it ever did and the events are going ahead today.

"People are out and about. I've spoken to lots of people, Londoners and tourists and business people. People are here and I would say, carry on about your business and secondly, of course, be vigilant."

Cressida Dick walks amongst crowds at South Bank in London.
Cressida Dick walks amongst crowds at South Bank in London. PA

She added: "My main message is London is carrying on. Carry on with your business but be alert, don't be alarmed but make sure you tell us anything that worries you."

She described the bombing as "absolutely appalling, horrendous".

"I went to the scene last night, so I'm really proud of everybody who coordinated that response. But it must have just been utterly awful for everybody on that train and especially those who were badly injured.

"It's a very fast-moving investigation. We've got the full weight of the counter-terrorist police network.

"We've got our colleagues in the intelligence agencies and Government helping in every way they can.

"We are making some very considerable progress.

"You will have seen the announcement of an arrest earlier on in relation to this."

She said police would continue to work as hard as they could to reduce the threat to the country, and to discover who carried out the bombing and whether there was anybody else involved.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.