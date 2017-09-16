Four killed in M5 crash involving several vehicles

The collision happened on the motorway a few miles north of Bristol on Saturday.

At least four people have died after a crash involving several vehicles, including a lorry, on the M5 in Gloucestershire.

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway, several miles north of Bristol between junctions 15 and 14.

The motorway is closed in both directions between junctions 16 and 14 while the emergency services work at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police advised that the road is likely to remain closed for a "considerable amount of time".