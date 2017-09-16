Dodgy dealer caught with 100,000 doses of fake Viagra

Gurinder Bharaj was found with more than £300,000 of unlicensed and unauthorised medicine.

Gurinder Bharaj and his unlicensed and unauthorised medications. SWNS

A dodgy dealer has received a stiff jail sentence after being caught with more than 100,000 doses of fake Viagra.

Gurinder Bharaj was found with more than £300,000 of unlicensed and unauthorised erectile dysfunction medicine after an investigation by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The 27-year-old from Southall in west London, was also caught with a smaller quantity of prescription medication, which was also seized.

Bharaj was jailed for 20 months at Iselworth Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to eight counts of possession and supply of significant quantities of unauthorised and unlicensed medication.

He was also ordered to pay a £75 victim surcharge.

Gurinder Bharaj was found with more than 100,000 doses of fake Viagra. SWNS

Alastair Jeffery, MHRA Head of Enforcement, said: "Selling unlicensed medicines is illegal and can pose a serious risk to health.

"The fact that a medicine is unauthorised means that it has not been subjected to the regulatory scrutiny and quality assurances required to get a license.

"These products can be dangerous as their contents are unknown and untested and the consequences for your health can be devastating.

"MHRA will continue to track down and prosecute those who put the public's health at risk."