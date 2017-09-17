Birmingham City 'part company' with manager Harry Redknapp

Birmingham City have announced they have parted company with their manager after 6 straight losses.

Blues have parted company with Harry Redknapp. PA Images

Birmingham City have announced that the club have parted company with their manager Harry Redknapp after 6 straight losses.

It follows a 3-1 defeat to Preston North End at St Andrew's on Saturday (16 Sept).

The 70-year-old took charge of the club in April after the resignation of Gianfranco Zola.

Under his management, BCFC won their final two games to avoid relegation on the final day.

The Championship side signed 14 players during the summer transfer window.

Lee Carsley, Blues Head Professional Development Coach, will step in as Caretaker Manager.

In a statement on their website the club said:

Unfortunately due to the poor start to the campaign which sees the Club second from bottom of the Championship, we are left with no choice but to terminate the contract of the manager with immediate effect. We thank him for all his efforts and wish him good luck for the future. Lee Carsley, Blues' Head Professional Development Coach, will step in as Caretaker Manager. There will be no further comment at this time. Birmingham City FC

