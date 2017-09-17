  • STV
Amber Rudd hits out at 'backseat driving' Boris Johnson

ITV

The home secretary has said she does not want Johnson handling the Brexit process.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd reaffirmed her support for the Prime Minister.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd reaffirmed her support for the Prime Minister.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd says she does not want Boris Johnson handling the Brexit process, accusing him of "backseat driving".

The Foreign Secretary fuelled speculation about his leadership ambitions after penning a 4,000-word article on his vision for Brexit, published just six days before Prime Minister Theresa May is due to set out her officially policy on the issue.

Mrs Rudd, who campaigned for the Remain side in the EU referendum, said she had been too busy dealing with the Parsons Green Tube attack to read Mr Johnson's piece and questioned the timing of its release.

During the Brexit campaign Mrs Rudd said Mr Johnson was "not the man you want driving you home", and when pressed on Mr Johnson's latest actions she replied "you could call it backseat driving".

"I don't want him managing the Brexit process," Mrs Rudd told the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show.

"What we've got is Theresea May managing that process, she's driving the car to continue the allegory, and I'm going to make sure as far as I'm concerned and the rest of the cabinet is concerned we help her do that."

Boris Johnson's Brexit blueprint will add to speculation he still hopes to become Conservative leader
Boris Johnson's Brexit blueprint will add to speculation he still hopes to become Conservative leader PA

The Home Secretary described the Foreign Secretary as an "irrepressible enthusiast" on Brexit.

Mrs Rudd also said Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson "has a point" when she criticised Mr Johnson for submitting the piece as London suffered another terror attack.

Mr Johnson insisted on Saturday that he was "all behind" the Prime Minister and "looking forward" to her speech in Italy.

The Home Secretary said she did not think Mr Johnson's article was a leadership bid and said her Cabinet colleague added "enthusiasm, energy, and sometimes entertainment".

Asked if the intervention was helpful, she replied: "I think it is absolutely fine. I would expect nothing less from Boris."

The Home Secretary has been widely touted as a potential successor to Mrs May and she failed to rule out a bid for the top job.

Asked about her future ambitions, she insisted her focus was on "keeping people safe".

"I haven't got time for the rest of it," she said.

