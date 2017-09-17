  • STV
UK terror threat level downgraded from critical to severe

ITV

The Government's severe terror threat level means that an attack is likely.

Emergency services at the scene of the Parsons Green bombing.
Emergency services at the scene of the Parsons Green bombing. PA

The UK's terror threat level has been downgraded from critical - meaning an attack is imminent - to severe.

A severe terror threat level means that an attack is highly likely.

Following the bombing of a London tube train at Parsons Green station on Friday, the terror threat level was increased from severe to critical.

Thirty people were injured when an improvised explosive device caused a fireball on a District Line carriage.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the police had made "good progress" in the investigation as she announced the country had been removed from the highest terror alert.

In a statement, Ms Rudd said: "Following the attack in Parsons Green last Friday the police have made good progress with what is an ongoing operation.

"The joint terrorist analysis centre, which reviews the threat level that the UK is under, has decided to lower that level from critical to severe.

"Severe still means that an attack is highly likely so I would urge everybody to continue to be vigilant but not alarmed."

Ms Rudd's announcement comes just hours after police arrested a second man in connection with the bombing.

On Sunday, Scotland Yard said that a 21-year-old man had been arrested in Hounslow, south-west London, shortly before midnight.

The Metropolitan Police said he was detained under section 41 of the Terrorism Act.

Police said they are searching a residential address in Stanwell, Surrey, in conjunction with this arrest.

On Saturday morning, police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the attack at Dover.

Police are continuing to search a foster home in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, in connection with the teenager's arrest on Saturday.

The entire road was evacuated on Saturday while the initial investigations at the property were underway.

Of the 30 people injured in the bombing, all but one have been discharged from hospital.

Just one person is being treated at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, which has a specialist burns unit.

  • Anyone with information should call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321

