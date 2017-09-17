Today could be the most miserable day of the year

  • STV
Forget the January Blues, today could well be the most miserable day, according to a study.

depressed woman
PA images

Researchers took an in depth look at the mood of the nation - and discovered that today is the day we hit our post summer low, with 61% admitting they feel like "that's it" for another year.

And according to the study - reasons for our malaise include the thought of having to put the heating back on and dreading the stress of getting ready for Christmas.

Two in ten resent the traffic getting worse post the school holiday lull - while a further 19% 'hate' packing away their summer clothes for another year.

Other annoyances included:

  • 16% said that having put on weight during the summer has left them feeling depressed
  • 14% said they were simply “knackered” from looking after the children during the school holidays
  • Four in ten confessed they were simply not ready to say goodbye to the summer
Having to put the heating on is one of the reasons we feel more miserable at this time of the year.
The onset of winter signals a surge in levels of stress for many people which can lead to sleep problems and anxiety which all impact on our immune system as the winter approaches. Winter blues or SAD, as it has become known, means many people now recognise that they struggle with the winter months and autumn is a time to ‘batten down the hatches’ and prepare oneself physically and mentally for the onset of winter. This is where traditional herbal medicines such as St John’s Wort and Avena Sativa can help with anxiety and low mood and are a good alternative for many who may need some support during these months.
Dr Jen Tan from A.Vogel, study commissioner

However, it's not all doom and gloom as 64% of Brits are looking on the bright side and confessed they are looking forward to ditching salads and healthy light lunches for hearty roast dinners, in fact, by the 14th of November, the majority of Brits have completely given upon their healthy summer diets.

For 39% of us, nights at home were their favourite part of winter, while better programmes on the TV, covering up the extra pounds in big clothes and lighting the fire are things we look forward to as the night draw in.

What are annoyances about this time of the year or what are your favourite things about this time of the year? Share your thoughts by commenting on our Facebook page.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.