Blues fan 'doesn't regret' Redknapp tattoo after sacking

A Birmingham City fan who got a tattoo of Harry Redknapp has said he 'doesn't regret it'.

Vlogger BrummieJoe only got the inking last week after Blues signed Jota.

And it's hardly subtle - the tattoo is of Harry Redknapp leaning out of a car window, which sits above his left ankle.

But even though Redknapp has now been sacked by the club, Joe doesn't have any regrets.

Redknapp is a top manager and will be missed, but he will always be remembered for saving us from relegation in the final three games of last season. I don't regret the tattoo at all, it was a bet I made as I didn't believe Jota would sign and it has a funny story behind it now. I'm a man of my word so got the tattoo done, and Harry's Blues memory will live on just above my left ankle! BrummieJoe

Joe added the sacking is 'too soon' and Redknapp should have been given more time.

Harry should have been given more time. The results weren't good enough but we had only played three games with the full team he assembled after the transfer window ended. Owners are too quick to pull the trigger and I don't think chopping and changing managers is the solution. BrummieJoe

Redknapp's departure was announced last night after six straight defeats for the club.

Lee Carsley, Blues Head Professional Development Coach, will step in as Caretaker Manager.